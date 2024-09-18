US pork exports to Malaysia are on the rise and recent progress on a cumbersome process for approving US plants points to the potential for sustained growth.

Market development efforts have gained traction in Malaysia due partly to the impact of African swine fever on domestic production and tightening supplies of European pork. While Malaysia is a predominantly Muslim country, the non-Muslim portion of its population has a strong appetite for pork.

“In the past, it was difficult for US pork plants to gain eligibility for Malaysia,” said Jim Remcheck, USMEF director of export services. “But that situation has improved, with six US facilities becoming eligible last year and another recently being approved without the need for an on-site audit.”

USMEF is also working to gain eligibility for more US beef facilities, but this is more complicated due to the halal aspect of Malaysia’s beef plant approval process, Remcheck said.

U.S. pork exports to Malaysia reached 5,170 metric tons valued at $16.3 million in 2023 – up more than 1,500% from 2022. Through July of this year, exports were 41% above the 2023 pace, topping $14.7 million in value.

Source: USMEF