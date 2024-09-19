Meat processing company Wycliff Douglas Provisions has seen rapid expansion and growth since its launch in 2022. With a 105% year-over-year increase in sales and a customer base that has grown by more than 200%, WDP has solidified its position as a key player in the industry.

The state-of-the-art facility, spanning 50,000 square feet and centrally located in Mesquite, Texas, boasts USDA inspection and a wide range of capabilities including grinding, blending, stuffing, injecting, marinating, tumbling, smoking, slicing, shredding, and high-speed packaging. This comprehensive approach allows WDP to provide a diverse range of products, such as smoked sausage, marinated chicken breast, pre-smoked wings, and cooked meats, to both retail and foodservice customers.

Under the visionary leadership of Chef Phil Butler, president of Wycliff Douglas Provisions, the company has successfully met the needs of Dickey's restaurants, which served as its initial customer.

“Today, WDP supplies high-quality meats to a wide array of establishments, solidifying its position as a trusted provider in the market,” Butler said.

The expansion of WDP's operations goes beyond geographical boundaries. Previously limited to shipping within Texas, the company has now extended its reach to serve all markets nationwide. To support this development, WDP has recently embarked on a new phase of growth, building out an additional 25,000 square feet to its facility, four new smokers, and a cutting-edge Vemag high-speed packaging line, aimed at supporting the company’s retail efforts.

"We are immensely proud of the vigorous growth achieved by Wycliff Douglas Provisions in just two years. It is truly remarkable," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurant Inc. "This expansion allows us to better serve our customers and meet the increasing demand for our high-quality meat products."

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, emphasized the company's commitment to providing superior manufacturing capabilities. "We recognized the need for a better manufacturing option, so we built it. The success we have seen is a testament to our belief that if you build it, they will come."

The facility's freezer capabilities and redistribution of frozen items help reduce freight costs, particularly during a time when nationwide fuel and transportation costs are at an all-time high. Wycliff Doulgas Provisions remains committed to providing exceptional products while keeping costs affordable for its valued customers.

Wycliff Douglas Provisions continues to provide a wide range of high-quality meat products, including sausage, chicken breast, ribs, smoked chicken wings, and various retail items. As the company expands its operations and capabilities, it remains committed to delivering exceptional products and services to its growing customer base.

Source: Wycliff Douglas Provisions