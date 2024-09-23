Certified Angus Beef and partners recently gathered at Turning Stone Resort, in Verona, N.Y., marking the brand’s 46th year. Each year, Certified Angus Beef's Annual Conference explores opportunities for collective growth while also celebrating partner achievements and success across the beef industry.

Each award recipient plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality Angus beef and strengthening the Certified Angus Beef brand. The brand’s reputation among both industry leaders and consumers is built on the dedication, expertise and commitment to quality shown by these partners.

Honorees included family farmers and ranchers, processors, distributors, restaurateurs and grocery stores. A full list of awards is available below.













Source: Certified Angus Beef