Wayne-Sanderson Farms Dobson Complex safety program was recently applauded by North Carolina Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division, presenting the company both Silver and Gold awards during the department’s annual awards banquet. The company’s Newton Feed Mill Facility received a Silver Award, while the Dobson Fresh Processing Facility and Elkin Hatchery Facility each received Gold Awards (second and third consecutive years, respectively).

The NCDOL OSHA Gold Awards are based on industry-standard DART rates covering injuries requiring days away from work or restricted activity/job transfers, while Silver Awards are based only on the number of cases with days away from work. Both awards highlight Wayne-Sanderson Farms efforts to improve and sustain workplace safety under the company’s Zero Accident Culture framework, driven by awareness, training and direct employee involvement.

“The culture we’ve developed is the key to our successful safety performance,” said Travis Tilley, Dobson Complex safety manager. “We constantly train on safety being everyone’s personal responsibility, and managers and supervisors work hands-on with team members to find safer ways to work and make safety the top priority on every task.”

The state safety awards come on the heels of Dobson Complex and industrywide recognition after the company’s 23-award showing during the recent Joint Poultry Industry Safety Recognition Awards banquet, with the Dobson Processing and Hatchery facilities receiving Awards of Honor and Awards of Distinction, respectively.

N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program is administered through its Education, Training and Technical Assistance Bureau of the Occupational Safety and Health Division. Through the Safety Awards Program, private and public firms that achieve and maintain good safety records are recognized. This program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe and healthful workplace.

Source: Wayne-Sanderson Farms