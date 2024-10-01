Fall is right around the corner, and as temperatures will soon begin to cool across much of the US, ovens in kitchens across the country will be heating up as roasting season begins.

Once synonymous with middle-of-the-road, meat-and-potatoes family dinners, roasts can actually offer a flavorful canvas for creativity in the kitchen. Certified Angus Beef Chef Ashley Breneman shares some thoughts on how to help consumers get the most from their roast.

With roast season approaching, what flavors can bring new life to this seasonal go-to?

I love to think about a really high-quality roast as a completely blank slate for any flavor profile. If you choose a traditional roasting technique, you’ll enjoy that rich, beefy flavor we crave especially around the holidays. To spice it up, consider dry-rub flavors like Korean barbecue, cacio e pepe or even a coffee chile rub. One of my favorite things to do is buy a Certified Angus Beef strip steak and cut it into a split strip so I have two identical roasts to work with and can choose two completely different flavor profiles.

What cross-merchandising opportunities are innovating the category?

Certified Angus Beef is always focused on partnering with our retails to cross-merchandise in a meaningful way to help at-home cooks have the best possible roasting experience. We always drive to our free Roast Perfect app, which has chef-created recipes, roast buying guides, and even step-by-step instructions. We’ve also seen our retail partners love our meat thermometer sales cases. They easily fit next to the meat case and are a great grab-and-go addition for shoppers.

At a time when shoppers are heavily focused on food prices, what unique value proposition do roasts offer?

Roasts are a great option to purchase in bulk: they freeze well and shoppers can take advantage of sales when they come around. At retail, we encourage shoppers to buy Certified Angus Beef strip, sirloin, chuck and round roasts in bulk. These cuts perform wonderfully whether they’re roasted or braised, and they reheat well for leftovers. We’re also seeing our foodservice and restaurant partners get excited about Certified Angus Beef strip roasts around the holidays. Similar to a more traditional rib roast, it’s perfect for a carving station or really impressive individual plates, and offers a more approachable price point.

What regional variation is there in preference for different types of beef roast?

As a chef, I’m always inspired by the regional and even global roast cut preferences we see, and the way others add new flavors and spices to their meals. For example, Certified Angus Beef Tri Tip roasts might not be as popular across the Midwest, but they’re a staple along the West Coast. A top round roast sliced thin is perfect for Asian inspired hot pot. High-quality roasts offer so many meal options, and inspiration, and I’d love to see everyone — from at-home cooks to chefs — embrace new cuts and continue exploring this culinary space.

What foodservice or culinary trends are influencing roast product development and preparation?

With labor shortages and busy dining rooms, the “set it and forget it” roast cooking method is a classic for a reason, and Certified Angus Beef pre-marinated roasts are a game changer as well for chefs looking to cut down on prep time and offer a meal that consistently performs well on the plate. We also see chefs embracing Certified Angus Beef strip roasts around the holidays instead of a traditional rib roast.