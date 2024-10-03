Merck Animal Health is introducing SENSEHUB Cow Calf, remote monitoring technology designed to help optimize breeding results with less labor for cow/calf producers, including seedstock and club calf producers, who use artificial insemination or embryo transfer.

SENSEHUB Cow Calf monitors behaviors that help to detect estrus, determine ideal insemination windows and uncover potential reproductive issues faster than human observation alone. The technology continuously analyzes data being collected and delivers alerts to smartphones, tablets or desktop computers, saving producers time typically required for visually observing heats.

“For producers using AI or ET, SENSEHUB Cow Calf takes the guesswork out of identifying the breeding window,” said Lauren Wottlin, research and development field trials manager, Merck Animal Health. “Reproductive efficiency is critical, especially in high-value animals. Automated heat detection helps to determine when an individual cow or heifer is in estrus, so you can inseminate her at the best time to optimize conception rates and minimize calving intervals.”

The technology, which features a new algorithm, also improves the ability to address reproductive issues. It helps to identify a heifer or cow that does not conceive earlier than ultrasound or traditional pregnancy checks. Animals not having regular cycles are identified, and a report can be generated for animals suspected of aborting.

An additional benefit to the technology is the ability to continuously keep an eye on herd and individual animal well-being.

“By tracking activity and rumination with an ear-mounted accelerometer in real-time, the system can alert you early when a cow or heifer needs attention,” Wottlin said. “Early detection and intervention can improve treatment outcomes, plus give you peace of mind knowing your animals are being monitored.”

SENSEHUB Cow Calf integrates with several cattle management platforms and will be available directly via online ordering through the Merck Animal Health website.

Minimal hardware is needed, and the system is easy to install. Data recorded and analyzed by SENSEHUB Cow Calf is used to create easy-to-read, understandable dashboards. It is backed up and stored in a secure, cloud-based system. SENSEHUB Cow Calf ear tags also illuminate and flash, making it easier for caregivers to find animals flagged by the system.

SENSEHUB Cow Calf is part of the SENSEHUB family of brands from Merck Animal Health, providing advanced monitoring technology to give actionable insights to cow/calf, stocker and feedlot producers for optimal herd productivity and management.

“Merck Animal Health is committed to advancing the health, productivity and well-being of cattle and contributing to the ongoing success of our customers’ operations,” said Kevin Mobley, executive director of cattle sales and marketing at Merck Animal Health. “SENSEHUB Cow Calf is another example of using monitoring innovation to bring insights-driven solutions to our customers.”

Source: Merck Animal Health