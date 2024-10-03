The state of Ohio is investing $14 million to improve and expand meat harvesting and processing facilities across Ohio.

"Meat harvesters and processors help keep our supply chain strong and our grocery stores and restaurants stocked," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. "These grants will enable them to build better facilities and stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends."

Through the fourth round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program, 51 Ohio companies involved in the meat harvesting and processing industry across 33 counties will receive funding for the construction of new facilities or upgrades at existing facilities.

"Much of our meat today comes from large industrial farms and processors, and these grants help local farmers in Ohio serve their local customers with locally grown, high-quality meats,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “These grants allow small businesses to create the efficiency and productivity they need to compete and provide locally grown food at an affordable price.”

Eligible costs include new and upgraded machinery, other equipment and technology products, and plant construction or expansion for confinement, processing, and refrigeration.

The Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration in 2022 with support from the Ohio General Assembly. The Ohio Department of Development administers the program in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

"We are providing local businesses in this essential industry with the resources they need to grow and expand their facilities," said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. "For Ohio's families, these investments ensure that they will continue to receive the high-quality products they have come to expect and love."

Ohio’s meat processing sector is critical to strengthening the food and agriculture sector, said ODA Director Brian Baldridge.

“Not only do they provide the highest quality choices for your family, but they also ensure the products are safe and healthy for you to eat. Another round of funding will provide support to Ohio’s hardworking meat processors,' Baldridge said.

Across all four rounds of the program, a total of 179 grants have been awarded to meat processors in 62 of Ohio’s 88 counties, totaling nearly $42 million.

Source: Office of the Governor of the State of Ohio