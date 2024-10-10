Smithfield Foods employees collected more than 32,000 pounds of food and grocery items for the companywide food drive during Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, a 28% increase from the previous year. The donated items are equivalent to more than 27,000 meals.

In addition to the food items collected by its employees, Smithfield donated more than 600,000 pounds of protein to food banks in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Virginia throughout the month of September. Equivalent to more than 2.4 million servings, these donations will help fight hunger in local communities across the country.

Left to right: Kat Gregory, senior fleet dispatcher, Smithfield Foods; AJ Mcrae, diversity, culture and engagement specialist, Smithfield Foods; Rashaun Chambers, senior fleet dispatcher, Smithfield Foods; and Rachel Alexander, associate customer service specialist, Smithfield Fields, load collected nonperishable items into the Foodbank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore’s truck. Courtesy of Smithfield Foods Inc.









“Smithfield Foods employees rise to the challenge every year during Hunger Action Month,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “Smithfield is proud to do our part to help alleviate hunger in local communities where our employees live, work and raise their families.”

Hunger Action Month is a nationwide effort to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action. Smithfield’s employee food drive donations will benefit nearby food banks to help address food insecurity across the United States.

“For people facing hunger, donations of protein are valuable during Hunger Action Month and all throughout the year,” said Erika Thiem, chief supply chain officer for Feeding America. “The unwavering commitment and generous support from Smithfield and their team members is vital to our mission to help end hunger."

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.