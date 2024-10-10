The makers of Hormel Pepperoni are launching Hormel Pepperoni Confetti. The new offering features a ribbon shape, designed for even distribution across a pizza and allowing for maximum pepperoni in every bite.

"HORMEL Pepperoni Confetti represents our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of flavor and creativity," said Andrew McElroy, associate brand manager at Hormel Foods. "It's more than just a topping — it's a whole new experience, and we can't wait to see how consumers use it in their kitchens."

This new twist on pepperoni is available at select retailers for a limited time.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.