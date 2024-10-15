Perdue Farms is celebrating its successful petition for a more accurate guideline to the “pasture-raised” label. Perdue’s raising models, which align with the new U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for “pasture-raised” poultry and meat, aimed at eliminating confusion with terms such as “free range,” were showcased at the company’s ninth annual Animal Care Summit.

Earlier in 2024, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service updated its animal-raising labeling guidelines to include a new and additional requirement for the pasture-raised claim that the animal or birds are raised on pasture the majority of their life span, where “pasture” is defined as land having rooted vegetative cover or grasses or plants. The change was initiated by a formal Perdue Farms’ Petition, citing a consumer survey where a majority of the consumers indicated they would be better informed if “pasture raised” and “free range” had different meanings to better align with their expectations.

“This ruling creates an opportunity at the national level to set pasture raised animals apart from everything else. USDA is finally acknowledging the grass roots difference that pasture raised has meant for small, independent farms for more than 30 years,” said Mike Badger, executive director of the American Pastured Poultry Producers Association.

The guidelines are currently in a 60-day comment period, ending Nov. 12, 2024. After this date, it is expected that any label bearing the phrase “pasture-raised” will mean that the meat in the package came from an animal that spent the majority of its life raised on pasture. As to the comment period, to date, more than 1,000 comments have expressed support for the petition on the official docket, indicating that clear labeling empowers consumers and enables them to make informed choices.

“Consumers deserve transparency and clarity when it comes to how their food is raised,” said Ryan Perdue, fourth-generation Perdue family member and senior vice president of Perdue Premium Meats and Emerging Brands. “This new standard, developed in partnership with nearly one thousand small pasture poultry producers, ensures that ‘pasture-raised’ means what it says – raising chickens that spend the majority of their lives on pasture.”

This commitment to transparency was at the forefront of Perdue Farms’ ninth annual Animal Care Summit. The event brought together industry experts, government officials and community partners to discuss innovations in animal welfare and sustainable agriculture that increase the quality of how animals are raised before reaching consumers’ tables. During the summit, Perdue Farms also unveiled new animal care initiatives related to higher welfare hatching practices, increased bird activation, improved farmer relations and more, all of which is detailed in Perdue’s 2024 Animal Care Report.

Attendees got to go behind the scenes of Perdue Farms’ animal care and regenerative agriculture initiatives with specialized farm tours and demonstrations of Pasturebird’s biomimicry technology that moves grazing chickens to fresh pasture land using solar power.

The summit also explored the future of animal care, including sessions on:

The "say-eat gap," which is widening among Gen Z and some Millennials, with 62% of U.S. teens and young adults feeling a disconnect between their dietary ideals and actual eating habits.

The case for dark meat – while in addition to being less expensive and easier to cook, it has more zinc, iron and minerals that help build strong teeth and bones.

Innovations in feed quality will yield a higher quality broiler.

“At Perdue, we’re dedicated to advancing the health and welfare of our chickens through research-driven practices and technology,” said Dr. Bruce Stewart-Brown, chief science officer at Perdue Farms. “By prioritizing the well-being of animals, we create healthier environments that benefit the animals while also enhancing product quality.”

