Barbecue chain Dickey's Barbecue Pit is celebrating its 83rd anniversary by unveiling a new Southern-inspired menu.

"Reaching 83 years is a tremendous milestone, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate by introducing an expanded menu that reflects both our roots and our future," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. "This new menu is all about indulgence—pairing the familiar, smoky flavors our guests know and love with Southern favorites that offer a whole new way to experience Dickey’s."

The new menu features:

Ranch Hand – Buttermilk-battered, seasoned crispy chicken breast topped with tangy Southern-style sauce and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Buffalo Ranch Hand – Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with tangy Southern-style sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Nashville Ranch Hand – Crispy chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce and topped with tangy Southern-style sauce and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Ranch Boss – A combination of crispy chicken breast and slow-smoked chopped brisket, topped with the customer's choice of sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Trail Boss – Lightly battered country fried steak topped with creamy peppered gravy on a toasted brioche bun.

Jalapeno Cheese Trail Boss – Country fried steak topped with melted cheese, fresh jalapenos and creamy peppered gravy on a toasted brioche bun.

The Dickey Dog – The customer's choice of slow-smoked Polish kielbasa or jalapeno cheddar kielbasa topped with caramelized onions and tangy mustard on a toasted ciabatta bun.







Dickey's Jalepeno Cheese Trail Boss. Courtesy of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants

In addition to these sandwiches, Dickey’s is also introducing new giant baked potatoes, including the Crispy Chicken Baker—packed with warm butter, sour cream, fresh green onions, and melty cheddar cheese, topped with crispy chicken and your choice of sauce.

"This year is the perfect time to reflect on the amazing journey the brand has had since my grandfather opened the first Dickey’s in 1941," said Roland Dickey Jr, CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. "At Dickey’s, we continue to grow while staying true to our roots, and this new menu showcases our dedication to both innovation and tradition. We’re bringing even more Southern flavor to our guests, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come."

The 83rd anniversary and menu expansion are pivotal moments for Dickey’s, symbolizing both its enduring legacy and its forward-looking approach to keeping customers excited and satisfied. With the addition of Southern-inspired comfort foods like fried chicken, country fried steak, and stuffed baked potatoes, Dickey’s proves that it is more than a barbecue spot—it’s a destination for hearty, delicious meals the whole family can enjoy.

Celebrate Dickey’s 83rd anniversary and new menu rollout with a special promotion: Buy One Sandwich, Get One Free! Guests can take advantage of this limited time offer by ordering online or through the Dickey’s app and using the code BDAY83 at checkout. This deal is only available on October 15, 2024, so visit www.dickeys.com or download the app to enjoy your favorite Dickey’s sandwiches with a friend. Don’t miss out!

Source: Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants