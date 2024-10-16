The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is releasing expanded guidance for animal slaughtering and processing industry inspections, superseding previous guidance that applied only to poultry establishments.

The goal of the updated Inspection Guidance for Animal Slaughtering and Processing Establishments is to significantly reduce injuries and illnesses that result from occupational hazards through a combination of enforcement, compliance assistance and outreach. Under the guidance, OSHA inspections in these establishments will focus on hazards associated with sanitation and cleanup operations, ergonomics, hazardous energy and machine guarding, among others.

According to employer-reported data, meat and poultry workers suffer serious injuries at double the rate of other workers. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate occupational illness cases reported in the animal slaughtering and processing industry were six times higher than the average for all industries in 2022. At the same time, the rate of carpal tunnel syndrome in this industry was more than seven times the national average. These workers also face other serious hazards, such as exposure to high noise levels, dangerous equipment and machinery, slippery floors, hazardous chemicals and biological hazards associated with handling animals.

Many workers in the meat and poultry industry have limited English proficiency, and the Labor Department has found an increased number of children working in the industry, often on maintenance and cleaning shifts. All workers, regardless of their socioeconomic background or immigration status, have the right to safe and healthy workplaces. This new guidance better protects all workers by ensuring inspections are done during second and third shifts and include contractors and temporary workers, and that training is provided in languages workers understand.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration