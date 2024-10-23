In advance of Diabetes Awareness Month, Impossible Foods is announcing that its leanest, most protein-packed beef from plants yet, Impossible Lite Beef, satisfies the guidelines set by the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life Program.

The program’s evidence-based guidelines include specific criteria for the nutritional makeup of a food item and were developed in consultation with registered dietitians. With 21 grams of protein, zero cholesterol and zero grams of trans fat per serving, as well as low saturated fat, Impossible Lite Beef satisfies the guidelines as a healthy option for people facing diabetes. It also boasts a better nutritional and environmental profile overall compared to lean beef from cows, and was previously certified by the American Heart Association Heart-Check Program as a heart-healthy option.

“We have to meet our consumers where they are, and health is one of the top reasons why they choose plant-based,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods. “It’s important that we as an industry are educating consumers on the many benefits of plant-based meat and how it can fit into everyday life. Working with trusted organizations like the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association helps us clearly demonstrate how products like Impossible Lite Beef are healthy options for people who want to find easy ways to make better choices.”

To aid in consumer education around the healthfulness of meat from plants including Impossible Lite Beef, Impossible also developed a new “Health Hub” featuring verified health and nutrition information about its products. The virtual destination will live permanently on impossiblefoods.com to debunk false nutritional claims about meat from plants, as well as offer consumers a closer look at the nutritional facts and ingredients of Impossible products. Interactive resources include an ingredient glossary and deep dives on nuanced topics like soy and fiber, authored by members of the Impossible Foods Health & Nutrition team.

Impossible’s Health Hub will also feature five new American Heart Association Heart-Check Certified Recipes to further illustrate how meat from plants can fit into a health-conscious lifestyle. Each recipe was developed by Impossible’s in-house Culinary team to deliver flavor while also meeting the trusted health organization’s specific nutritional requirements in terms of calories, sodium, saturated fat, added sugars and trans fat.

Source: Impossible Foods