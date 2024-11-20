Tyson Foods is introducing Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets. Tyson Foods will donate $1 to The Salvation Army for every purchase of the Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets throughout the holiday season, up to $100,000. Tyson launches its new Dallas Cowboys Nuggets at select retailers and club stores, as well as AT&T Stadium during home games.

Coming off the heels of the popular Tyson Razorback Nuggets, Tyson launches new nuggets shaped like the star that represents the Dallas Cowboys.

"We're getting into the game this holiday season and we're eager to give fans an opportunity to show their Cowboys spirit with new Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets," said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. "Tyson Foods is thrilled to partner with the iconic Dallas Cowboys and give back to the fans and community with support for The Salvation Army during this season of giving."

Tyson Foods and Dallas Cowboys have had a long-standing relationship as two family-owned American brands. Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones and the late Don Tyson formed a close friendship of mutual respect and admiration, and the launch of this partnership is meaningful to both families.

"It is an honor to be partners with industry leaders like Tyson Foods and we have so much respect and appreciation for the way the Tyson family has delivered decades of excellence," said Jones. "Everyone knows that good food and football go hand in hand, so we hope the Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets find a place on game-day menus across the region. Being able to now offer our fans another way to fuel their fandom, while also benefiting The Salvation Army, is a winning play for all of us."

The all-white meat Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets feature 11 grams per serving. Fully cooked and ready within 10 minutes, Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets join the collection of Tyson Foods fun nuggets that also includes Razorback Nuggets, Spooky Nuggets and Dino Nuggets.

