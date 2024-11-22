The makers of the Jennie-O turkey brand are announcing their collaboration with NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with whom they donated 15,000 whole frozen turkeys to Food Bank For New York City. In all, the Jennie-O brand team is donating more than 30,000 turkeys this holiday season.

During an integrated segment on "The Tonight Show," the Jennie-O brand and the late-night talk show collaborated, with nine semi-trucks containing Jennie-O turkeys deployed from Minnesota to New York, where the turkeys were hand-delivered to Food Bank For New York City. As part of the in-show moment, the Jennie-O brand team donated 15,000 whole frozen turkeys to Food Bank For New York City. Food Bank For New York City also received 1,000 Hormel Cure 81 Hams from Hormel Foods to help feed New York families this holiday season.

Jennie-O turkey brand collaborates with NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to donate 15,000 whole frozen turkeys to Food Bank For New York City. Courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.







"The JENNIE-O turkey brand team is thrilled to collaborate with NBCUniversal and 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to ensure that meals get to those in need during the holiday season," said Jeff Baker, group vice president, Retail Marketing at Hormel Foods. "This special time of year is about giving to others and showing gratitude, and we have a long-standing tradition of working with organizations throughout the country to provide turkeys to those in need. We hope to make this Thanksgiving a momentous holiday for tens of thousands of families by helping them share a meal with the ones they love."

"We could not be more grateful for this wonderful gift from our friends at the JENNIE-O brand and 'The Tonight Show,'" said Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank For New York City. "At a time when 1.3 million New Yorkers are facing food insecurity, including 1 in 4 children, this tremendous donation of 15,000 turkeys will help thousands of our neighbors celebrate the holidays with the dignity they deserve. Together, we're not only delivering fresh food to New Yorkers in need — we're delivering hope for a joyful holiday season"

In addition to the 15,000 turkeys given to Food Bank For New York City, the makers of the Jennie-O brand are donating an additional 15,000 turkeys, many of which feed families in its home state of Minnesota, over the remainder of the holiday season. On Nov. 15, 2024, in partnership with the Minnesota Wild, the Jennie-O brand team donated 2,000 turkeys during a donation event in the Twin Cities. The following day, Nov. 16, another 3,500 turkeys were handed out during a drive-thru-style event — officially dubbed the Hometown Turkey Takeover — in Austin, Minn., the hometown of the brand's parent company, Hormel Foods. Thousands of turkeys are also being gifted to local food banks and other philanthropic causes.

"We have a long history of giving back, and we're proud of that," said Kim Anderson, senior manager of the Jennie-O brand. "The holidays are a time for family and friends to gather together, and many times, those gatherings take place around food. We are always striving to do our part to make sure we're providing plenty of nutritious JENNIE-O turkey products for people in need and helping them enjoy the holiday season to the fullest."

The Jennie-O brand team will take part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the fifth year in a row with its turkey float and musical entertainment from T-Pain — the Grammy award-winning artist, producer, songwriter and entrepreneur — who will perform a mash-up of his hits.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.