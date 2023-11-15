The makers of the Jennie-O turkey brand are announcing that they have shattered the previous Guinness World Records title for the “Largest Donation of Turkeys in 24 Hours” with their donation of 15,000 whole turkeys, made Nov. 13 on World Kindness Day. Separately, Jennie-O is donating more than 5,000 turkeys to additional charities in the U.S., totaling more than 20,000 turkeys donated this Thanksgiving season. In total, Jennie-O is giving away more than 20,000 whole turkeys this Thanksgiving.

The Jennie-O brand collaborated with NBC’s Today, where weather- and feature-anchor Al Roker helped set the Nov. 13 record. Broadcasting from New York City, Roker and the Jennie-O team donated 15,000 turkeys to local partners of Feeding America, the largest charity working to end hunger in the United States. Seven thousand five hundred turkeys were provided to the New York area through their partners, Food Bank for New York City and City Harvest. The other 7,500 turkeys were donated to one of Feeding America’s Chicago partners, Greater Chicago Food Depository, on Nov. 13.

“Thanksgiving is an especially important time for the [Jennie-O] brand,” said Steve Venenga, assistant vice president, retail marketing – value-added meats for Hormel. “We are honored to collaborate with TODAY and Feeding America to provide 15,000 whole turkeys to those in need in New York and Chicago. We also have a long-standing tradition of working with organizations around the U.S. to donate turkeys – and this year, we’re donating more than 5,000 to local organizations. This special holiday is about giving thanks and sharing a meal with those you love. With these donations, we hope to make this Thanksgiving particularly memorable for thousands of families.”

“NBCUniversal’s platform has the power to entertain, inform and shape the world around us,” said Karen Schuchardt, senior vice president, content & talent partnerships, advertising & partnerships, NBCUniversal. “It also holds the power to be a force for good by collaborating with partners like Jennie-O ... Turkey and Feeding America to donate turkeys ahead of this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. We are incredibly proud of this collaboration to support families across the country when it matters most.”

Eight Jennie-O semi-trucks were deployed from Minnesota to New York and Chicago, where the turkeys were hand-delivered to each Feeding America location. Each bag contained a whole turkey, as well as cooking tips, recipes and information about the Jennie-O brand team’s 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, where home cooks can speak with turkey experts about any and all Thanksgiving-related meal-prep questions and emergencies.

Eight Jennie-O semi-trucks were deployed from Minnesota to New York and Chicago, where more than 15,000 turkeys were hand-delivered to Feeding America locations. Image courtesy Jennie-O Turkey Store.

The previous Guinness World Records title holder for the “Most Turkeys Donated in 24 Hours” was 7,620 turkeys, weighing 142,117.54 pounds in 2022. This year, the Jennie-O brand donated 15,000 turkeys, weighing more than 320,450 pounds.

Jennie-O turkey has a tradition of giving back and spreading gratitude, especially during the holiday season. In 2022, they partnered with chef, cookbook author and TV personality Carla Hall and honored cafeteria staff across the country by hosting school cafeteria takeovers in select cities. A special Thanksgiving-season visit took place in Los Angeles, complete with a holiday meal. In 2021, Jennie-O worked with YouTube phenom and philanthropist MrBeast and Beast Philanthropy to give away 10,000 turkeys to MrBeast’s hometown of Greenville, N.C. The brand also consistently gives back to its home state of Minnesota. Throughout the last five years, Jennie-O teamed up with professional football player Adam Thielen and his foundation to donate thousands of turkeys during the holiday season.

In addition to the Nov. 13 record-breaking donation, two Jennie-O turkeys will make the trip to Washington, D.C., this Thanksgiving to be pardoned by President Biden. The Jennie-O brand will also take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the fourth year in a row with a turkey float and Paul Russell.

Source: Jennie-O Turkey Store