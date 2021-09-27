Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the most beloved turkey brands in the world, announced its Thanksgiving survey results. The surprising answers revealed how people across the country feel about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, how they plan to celebrate, the dishes they find most intimidating and even how many pounds of food a single person plans to eat during the meal. The survey of 2,000 consumers was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Jennie-O.

CELEBRATION: To Be or Not To Be (In Person)

The majority of those polled will be attending a virtual Thanksgiving, in addition to an in-person celebration.

Forty-two percent noted they will also attend a Friendsgiving gathering.

MEAL PREP: Talk Turkey To Me

Most consumers start meal planning for this special holiday in September.

Thirty-six percent purchase their turkey one week before Thanksgiving.

Fifty percent buy their turkeys frozen and 29 percent fresh.

While turkey is THE marquis dish, many are intimidated to cook it because they’re scared it will turn out dry and overcooked (49 percent).

The majority plan to cook enough food to have leftovers. Turkey stuffed peppers, anyone?

Most will roast their turkeys (51 percent), with frying coming in second (34 percent)

Starting Nov. 1, Jennie-O consumer engagement experts will be on hand to help alleviate stress around holiday meal planning at the company’s 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, through live chat on the Jennie-O website, and even by texting “Turkey” to 73876. From advice on how to prep and cook a turkey to recipes for side dishes and how to use leftovers, consumers can reach out for real time support through Nov. 28 via the method that is most convenient for them. Also this year, in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jennie-O specialists are available around-the-clock.

FAMILY & FRIENDS: Let’s Eat!

Twenty-eight percent of those polled plan to eat between four and six pounds of food on Thanksgiving Day.

Twenty-seven percent estimate they will eat seven-10 pounds; 20 percent aim to eat up to three pounds; 11 percent intend to eat 11-14 pounds; and 5 percent anticipate feasting on more than 15 pounds of food.

The majority prefer dark over white meat.

Fifty-three percent will purchase a whole turkey vs. a turkey breast.

More plan on buying a bigger turkey vs. smaller turkey (48 percent and 43 percent respectively)

Most people surveyed are the ones cooking the turkey (37 percent), with their mother coming in second (24 percent).

“While we’d all love to celebrate this Thanksgiving pre-pandemic style, we realize that many still cannot. Jennie-O is here to help, regardless of whether you’re gathering in-person or virtually,” said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O. “We have specialists to help with most any turkey challenge and tools that will ensure your Thanksgiving meal is a success.”

Source: Jennie-O Turkey Store Inc.