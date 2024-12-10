Global ingredient provider Corbion is expanding its Verdad Opti Powder portfolio with solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers in the refrigerated foods segment. These latest additions are designed to deliver advanced protection against microbial threats, including yeast and mold, gram-positive pathogens such as Listeria and Clostridia, and various spoilage bacteria, ensuring the safety, freshness and quality of a wide range of chilled products.

"Our customers are up against complex challenges," said David Charest, senior vice president, Functional Ingredients and Solutions at Corbion. "Delivering refrigerated products consumers can trust to be safe and delicious, while reducing product returns, minimizing food waste and cutting distribution costs is a lot to accomplish across complex value chains. Doing all that while meeting consumer demand for more natural, understandable product formulations makes it even more challenging. Corbion solutions, tools, and support teams are built to help them accomplish all of those things."

Corbion offers a versatile range of fermentation-based ingredients, including vinegar, cultured dextrose, cultured sugar, cultured onion and celery, specifically designed for culinary applications. These solutions provide efficient microbial control while preserving the flavor and quality of deli salads, soups, dressings and prepared foods. Designed to integrate into formulations, they enable manufacturers to achieve their preservation goals without relying on petroleum-based preservatives like sorbates, benzoates, propionates or acetates.

"It's really important for us to provide our customers with a range of proven, nature-based ingredient alternatives, because every challenge is different," said Charest.

Source: Corbion