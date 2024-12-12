The Darden Restaurants Inc. Board of Directors has appointed Daryl Kenningham as its newest member, effective immediately. With his appointment, the company increased the size of the board from nine to 10 members.

"My fellow Board members and I are delighted to welcome Daryl to the Board," said Cynthia Jamison, chair of the board of directors. "His extensive experience with multi-unit operations, as well as his current role leading a large, dispersed organization will be tremendous assets to our Board."

Kenningham said, "Darden, with its impressive portfolio of brands, is an accomplished, well-respected company throughout the industry. I look forward to serving on this Board and working closely with my fellow members and Darden's leadership team to ensure the company remains the leader in full-service dining while continuing to deliver value for shareholders."

Kenningham, age 60, has served as president and chief executive officer of Group 1 Automotive, an automotive retailer with operations in the United States and United Kingdom, since January 2023. Previously, he served as the company's chief operating officer. Prior to that, he served as president of U.S. operations. Additionally, Kenningham serves on the Board of Directors of Group 1 Automotive and on the Board of Directors for the Greater Houston Partnership.

Source: Darden Restaurants Inc.