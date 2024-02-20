Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. is announcing the appointment of Dana Naifeh to the company’s board of directors. Naifeh replaced James Neumann, who recently joined AWG as senior vice president, special projects.

Naifeh, president of Naifeh’s Inc., has worked in the grocery industry for more than 25 years. Naifeh runs and owns her business with her husband, Judson, a fourth-generation grocer. Dana Naifeh attributes many of her successes to the opportunities working with and learning from Oney, Joe and Judson Naifeh, who represent the second, third and fourth generations, respectively. Naifeh’s has two locations in Tennessee. The company recently acquired a store in Covington and completely remodeled the 45,000-square-foot building and transformed it into one of West Tennessee’s newest supermarkets.

“We are delighted to welcome Dana Naifeh to AWG’s Board of Directors,” said David Smith, AWG president and CEO. “Her hands-on experience as an owner-operator in the highly competitive west Tennessee marketplace and her dedication to the industry and community involvement will make her an invaluable member of the board.”

“Dana is a great addition to the AWG Board,” said Barry Queen, chairman of the Board of AWG. “I have personally known the Naifehs as fellow retailers and friends for many years, so I believe that her expertise and fresh perspective will represent AWG and the Mid-South Division well and contribute to our ongoing growth and leadership in the industry. I look forward to working alongside Dana and our other esteemed board members as we navigate the future of AWG.”

Involved in her local community, Naifeh currently serves on the Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation Board of Trustees as chairman elect. She also serves on the City of Covington Industrial Development Board.

“It is a real honor to be chosen to serve on AWG’s Board of Directors,” said Naifeh. “I am truly excited about the opportunity to work alongside other industry leaders working together to continue to grow and lead AWG.”

Source: Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc.