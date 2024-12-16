Dave’s Hot Chicken is introducing Top-Loaded Fries at all Dave’s locations.

Available in sizes Small, Regular and Large, Dave’s Top-Loaded Fries start with a helping of the company’s crispy fries, piled with cheese sauce, pickles, kale slaw and topped with Dave’s Bites (chicken bites) and drizzles of Dave’s sauce.

“We’re known for the most craveable hot chicken on the planet, which has inspired hundreds of millions of social media views,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps. “The introduction of Top-Loaded Fries reflects our company’s commitment to listening to our guests, and giving them incredibly delicious products which they can share with both their friends and followers.”

Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to our even hotter Reaper — which requires a signed waiver — each piece of hand-breaded chicken is spiced to order.

Source: Dave's Hot Chicken