Smithfield Foods distributed 2,000 free Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Hams to families facing hunger in Southeastern Virginia and Southeastern North Carolina this holiday season.

Smithfield hosted two food distribution drive-through events in Smithfield, Va., and Kenansville, N.C., on Dec. 13, 2024. More than 80 Smithfield employees volunteered to hand out 1,000 holiday hams at each event.





Stephanie Edwards, associate human resources generalist, Smithfield Foods, and Melissa Williams, digital learning designer, Smithfield Foods, pack bags with holiday food items donated by Kroger for Smithfield’s Holiday Meal Distribution event in Smithfield, Va. Courtesy of Smithfield Foods Inc.

Smithfield partnered with Kroger at the Smithfield, Va., event, while Food Lion supported the Kenansville, N.C., event, each providing 1,000 grocery bags filled with seasonal side dishes to pair with the Smithfield hams for a complete meal.

“Addressing hunger in our local communities is a top priority for Smithfield, especially during the holiday season when many families and individuals are facing food insecurity,” said Shane Smith, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield Foods. “We’re grateful to Kroger and Food Lion for helping us bring hope and support to our neighbors who are facing food insecurity during the holidays.”

“Giving back to the community is a key part of our mission, and it’s especially meaningful to collaborate with partners who share our commitment to combating food insecurity, particularly during the holidays,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In a season where many families are forced to make tough financial decisions, we are grateful to play a role in easing their burden and filling their table.”

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Sherique Jenkins, director of operations for Food Lion. “We’re honored to partner with Smithfield Foods for this event, and through Food Lion Feeds, we know that today’s work will help our neighbors who are experiencing hunger. At Food Lion, we’re passionate and dedicated to nourishing our neighbors and helping address food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve.”

Smithfield collaborated with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore at the Smithfield, Va., event, and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina at the Kenansville, N.C., event to encourage individuals and families at risk of food insecurity to pick up a free holiday meal.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.