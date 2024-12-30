A new promotional program is expanding in Indonesia that helps importer partners grow their businesses by training their customers how to be more profitable with U.S. beef and pork. ASEAN American Epicurean Table, or AAET, was rolled out recently through eight daylong training sessions in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali over several weeks. Nearly 250 participants included representatives from three targeted importers and their customers, who represented 10 retail chains and 54 foodservice establishments.

“Each session of the AAET program is customized and developed with the input of our partner importer/distributors,” said Arrofi Satrio Alam, USMEF Indonesia representative. “USMEF chefs then conduct hands-on, customized workshops with the importer’s customers. Our goal with importers is to grow the profitability of their customers with U.S. beef and pork by discussing regional trends, new ideas and introducing alternative cuts and new applications for cuts they currently buy.”

The training sessions included presentations about the safety and quality of U.S. red meat production, tips on food handling, freezing and thawing of product, wet aging after defrosting and new merchandising techniques. The quality and versatility of specific alternative cuts were also discussed in detail, and each session also included numerous samples of the U.S. beef and pork cuts and items that importers believe would have success in local markets. USMEF concluded each session by explaining how USMEF can support U.S. beef and pork promotions in local markets.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation