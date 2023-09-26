The world’s fourth-largest population, rising incomes and strong development of the retail and foodservice sectors are among the factors that point to expanding export opportunities for U.S. red meat in Indonesia.

“Korean-style and Japanese-style barbecue chains are expanding in Indonesia, which creates opportunities for high-quality red meat. Consumers are also seeking convenience while social media is contributing to growing interest in food, protein, nutrition and culture,” said Sabrina Yin, USMEF’s ASEAN director. “There is a growing demand in parts of Indonesia for high-quality, grain-fed red meat and we’ve added a USMEF representative in the market – Arrofi Satrio Alam - to help develop opportunities for the industry.”

With nationwide beef consumption still at a relatively low level, Yin sees strong growth potential for U.S. beef in foodservice and retail.

“We also see opportunities for U.S. pork with the country’s 30 million non-Muslims and have been conducting promotions at upscale retail outlets to grow awareness and differentiate U.S. pork as high-quality,” Yin said.

To further raise awareness with regional importers and distributors, USMEF held its inaugural U.S. Meat Product Showcase in Indonesia last month. Nine U.S. suppliers displayed product and met individually with 18 Indonesian importers, 17 processors and three retailers in attendance. Representatives from Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council were on hand to demonstrate producer support for the U.S. red meat trade in Indonesia.

USMEF also built an enhanced presence for the U.S. red meat industry at Food & Hotel Indonesia this summer.

Yin said the main challenge for U.S. beef in Indonesia is the plant approval process, which is the most extensive of any country that requires establishment registration.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation