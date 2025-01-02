Fast-food restaurant White Castle is bringing back the French Toast Slider for a limited time.

The French Toast Slider is a slider-sized Cinnamon Swirl French Toast sandwich layered with egg, American cheese and a choice of savory sausage or hickory smoked bacon. The bread features flavor notes of cinnamon, vanilla and butter.

"A classic breakfast item with a White Castle twist makes for the perfect, Craveable Slider that can be enjoyed at the table or on the go any time of day or night," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "This marriage of sweet and savory was an instant hit when we first introduced the French Toast Slider in 2023, and we're excited to start 2025 by giving people what they crave. Act fast, they're only sticking around for a limited time only."

The French Toast Slider, available through April 20, 2025, or while supplies last, joins the White Castle all-day breakfast menu.

Source: White Castle