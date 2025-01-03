Taco Cabana is kicking off 2025 with a new lineup of bold, flavorful menu items focused on variety and value.

"We're always looking to surprise and delight our guests with bold, fresh flavors, and this new lineup hits the mark," said Taco Cabana President Ulyses Camacho. "From satisfying combos to lighter, nutritious options like our new salad bowl—perfect for sticking to those New Year's resolutions—there's something for everyone. And our $4.99 Meal Deals prove that amazing food doesn't have to come at a high price"

Star players on the menu:

$4.99 Meal Deals: The Rise & Grind: Breakfast tacos, hash browns and coffee. Monster Breakfast Burrito Meal Deal: Chorizo, bacon, hash brown, beans, cheese, and chipotle ranch rolled into a burrito. The Crunch & Quench: Double Crunch Pizza with a choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, paired with a drink. 7-Layer Burrito Meal Deal: Including a drink to go.

Cabana Salad Bowl: Features chicken fajita, black beans, guacamole and fresh fixings.

Cabana Combos: A pairing of beef or chicken entrees with chips, queso and a small drink.

Carne Asada Taco Plate: Carne asada tacos served with rice, beans, guacamole and extra tortillas.

Half-Dozen Breakfast Taco Box: This $9.99 box features Bacon & Egg, Bean & Cheese, Chorizo & Egg and Potato & Egg Tacos.

Along with these new menu additions, Taco Cabana is bringing back its Chicken Tortilla Soup, served with rice and priced at $4.99.

Source: Taco Cabana