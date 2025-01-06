The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert due to concerns of frozen, raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically hard plastic and metal. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The frozen, raw ground beef items were produced on Dec. 10, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

Vacuum-sealed packages weighing approximately one pound, containing “Turner Farm,” “STOCKYARDS PACKING COMPANY GROUND BEEF” and lot code 241210.

The product bears establishment number “EST. M2035” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to one retail location at Turner Farm, 7400 Given Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45243.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint reporting that pieces of hard plastic and metal were found in the raw ground beef product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA's FSIS