The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert due to concerns of a raw beef product that may be contaminated with extraneous material — specifically soft, clear plastic. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The raw beef item was produced on July 25, 2023. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

Approximately 1.5-pound plastic tray packages containing “USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA” with a “Use or Freeze by” date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian Date 206, and time stamp between 08:43 through 09:23.

The product bears the establishment number Est. 85M on the back label. The product was available in select Aldi grocery stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received a complaint from a retail store that soft, clear plastic was noticed in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call Cargill at 844-419-1574. Members of the media with questions can contact April Nelson, Cargill, at 952-913-5466.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS