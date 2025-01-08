Fast-food chain Bojangles is bringing back Chicken Rice Bowls for a limited time.
Back by popular demand, the Chicken Rice Bowls feature Bojangles Dirty Rice, slow-cooked Cajun Pintos and a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Customers can choose between the brand’s new Bo Bites chicken tender pieces, grilled chicken breast or seasoned Bojangles Supremes. The bowls are served with Texas Pete hot sauce on the side.
“The Chicken Rice Bowl was an instant hit last year, so we knew we had to bring this flavor-packed meal back again,” said Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “It’s the perfect comfort meal to warm you up on a cold day, and it’s a generous portion at a value price.”
Source: Bojangles
Report Abusive Comment