Bojangles is introducing the new limited-edition Chicken Rice Bowl. Crafted from Bojangles signature ingredients, the Chicken Rice Bowl blends Bojangles Dirty Rice with slow-cooked Cajun Pintos and shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Customers can get the bowl topped in one of two ways: with a diced, tender grilled chicken breast or Bojangles Chicken Supremes, served with Texas Pete hot sauce on the side.

The Chicken Rice Bowl blends Bojangles Dirty Rice with slow-cooked Cajun Pintos and shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Image courtesy Bojangles Inc.

“The Chicken Rice Bowl is right on time as the season of enjoying warm comfort food approaches,” said Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation at Bojangles. “The combination of flavors works so well together, from the Cajun Pintos to the Dirty Rice and the juicy, savory grilled chicken or Supremes. Texas Pete complements our food so well that we had to serve it on the side for those guests wanting to take their flavor experience to the next level.”

The Chicken Rice Bowl is available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants, or customers can order through the Bojangles app, Bojangles.com and food delivery services.

Source: Bojangles Inc.