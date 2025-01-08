Restaurant and CPG brand White Castle is announcing that Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Anthony Joseph has been named the company's president. This appointment marks the first time a nonfamily member holds this position in the company's history.

Joseph, who has been with White Castle since 2016, has led the company's legal, risk management, organizational development, technology and corporate relations functions. He will now oversee White Castle's retail and manufacturing divisions as well.

"Anthony's keen intellect, insight and devotion to the people of White Castle is evident in everything he does," said White Castle Chief Executive Officer Lisa Ingram, a fourth-generation family member. "His leadership of our strategic planning process and great ability to build highly successful teams will serve us well as he takes on the additional responsibilities as president. I'm thankful for his guidance, which I'll continue to rely on as I focus on my role as our CEO and chair of the board."

"It's an honor to be named president of White Castle," Joseph said. "We're a 104-year-old family-owned business with our best adventures and achievements still ahead of us. It's humbling to be part of an enterprise devoted to making such a positive difference for our customers, our communities and our teams. I look forward to building on all our past success as we embrace our many opportunities for continued growth."

Prior to joining White Castle, Joseph spent over 15 years at food and beverage company Concessions International, serving as general counsel and later president. He has served on boards for the National Restaurant Association and Columbus State Community College and is an active board member of the Ohio History Connection and Grassroot Soccer.

A former member of the Peace Corps, Joseph graduated from Yale University and received his law degree from Columbia Law School.

Source: White Castle