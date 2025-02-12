Restaurant and consumer packaged goods brand White Castle is promoting Deputy General Counsel Melissa Palmisciano to vice president and general counsel.

Palmisciano, who joined White Castle as corporate counsel in 2018 and has provided key legal leadership in areas including intellectual property, real estate, litigation and employment law, will fill the role formerly held by new White Castle President Anthony Joseph.

"Melissa sets a high standard through the tenacity and diligence she exhibits to model White Castle's value of continuous improvement," Joseph said. "Her clarity of thought and strong work ethic will serve her well as she steps into her new role. She's a great partner and source of support for her fellow leaders at White Castle, and a tremendous contributor to our efforts to be a great place to work."

Palmisciano, a graduate of the US Naval Academy and The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, joined White Castle after a career of over 21 years of combined active duty and reserve service in the US Marine Corps. She retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2020 after serving as an intelligence officer, defense counsel, prosecutor and staff legal adviser. After leaving active duty, she practiced law in the Columbus offices of BakerHostetler and Jones Day.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to serve as White Castle's next vice president and general counsel," Palmisciano said. "During my time in the Marine Corps, I learned that effective leadership requires decisiveness, clear communication and a strong focus on continuous improvement. I'm thankful to be part of a team at White Castle that is focused on our mission of 'creating memorable moments' for our customers and team members for generations to come — and looking forward to what I'm able to contribute through my new role."

Palmisciano also currently serves on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation board of directors.

Source: White Castle