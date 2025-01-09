The International Longshoremen’s Association and United States Maritime Alliance have reached a tentative agreement on all items for a new six-year Master Contract. The two sides agreed to continue to operate under the current contract until the union can meet with its full Wage Scale Committee and schedule a ratification vote, and USMX members can ratify the terms of the final contract.

“We are pleased to announce that ILA and USMX have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year ILA-USMX Master Contract, subject to ratification, thus averting any work stoppage on January 15, 2025,” the two sides said in a joint statement. “This agreement protects current ILA jobs and establishes a framework for implementing technologies that will create more jobs while modernizing East and Gulf coast ports – making them safer and more efficient, and creating the capacity they need to keep our supply chains strong.”

“This is a win-win agreement that creates ILA jobs, supports American consumers and businesses, and keeps the American economy the key hub of the global marketplace.” Details of the new tentative agreement will not be released to allow ILA rank-and-file-members and USMX members to review and approve the final document.

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom issued the following statement regarding the contract agreement:

"This tentative contract agreement is great news for red meat exporters and for all of U.S. agriculture. The assurance that there will be no work stoppage at East and Gulf Coast ports eliminates a cloud of uncertainty and bolsters the U.S. industry's reputation as a reliable supplier of pork, beef and lamb. On behalf of USMEF’s membership, I want to thank the ILA and USMX for reaching this agreement and ensuring the continued movement of cargo."