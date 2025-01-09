Hardee's is launching a new lineup of maple-flavored offerings, including the Maple Bacon Super Biscuit and the Sausage Maple Biscuit. The Maple Biscuit with maple flavoring is available in a two or four pack, along with the Maple Bacon Frisco Burger and Maple Bacon Snack Pack, for a limited time while supplies last at participating locations.

"No matter the time of day, Hardee's is all about goodness, and this is an opportunity to launch a new year with some new flavors that are nothing short of delicious," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "In the heart of winter, we hope our maple lineup of signature biscuits, burgers and bacon feels like a warm, nostalgic hug."

The Maple Biscuit is baked in house and infused with maple flavor and drizzled with icing. Available for breakfast, the Sausage Maple Biscuit features a baked-in-house maple-flavored biscuit topped with a sausage patty. The Maple Bacon Super Biscuit features a Made from Scratch Biscuit topped with cherrywood-smoked bacon, caramelized maple, sugar and spices, topped with American cheese and a fried egg.

For lunch and dinner, the Maple Bacon Frisco features a 100% Angus beef patty topped with four strips of maple bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and mayo, served on sourdough bread. For customers on the go, the Maple Bacon Snack pack is available, featuring cherrywood-smoked bacon prepared in house with caramelized maple, sugar and spices, loaded into a portable pack.

Source: Hardee's