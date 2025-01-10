With so many trend forecasts this time of year, it can be hard to keep up, so the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has gathered some of the most popular food trends for 2025. As we kick off the year, it's no surprise that many of the trends focus on fueling up for busy schedules.
Food trends for 2025:
- High protein foods – According to recent surveys, more people are looking to incorporate high protein foods into their diets this year – going beyond protein powders and bars and prioritizing whole foods such as beef.
- Dumplings – Dumplings are predicted to be a hit across the globe. This convenient class of dishes is not only perfect for food on the go, but it also touches on another trend of 2025 where consumers are looking to use more global flavors and spices.
- Breakfast Foods – It's predicted that breakfast will be big in the new year. Specifically savory breakfast dishes, which are expected to take center stage over sweeter options like pancakes and pastries.
- Snacks and Small Bites – Appetizers and snacks are expected to continue trending in 2025. With schedules only getting busier, it's no surprise that people are looking for quick and protein-packed snacks.
Source: Beef. It's What's For Dinner.
