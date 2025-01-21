Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board

The US Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from state cattle associations or state general farm organizations interested in nominating beef, dairy or veal producers or importers to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Applications are due by Feb. 17, 2025.

The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board is composed of 92 producers and seven importers. The secretary of agriculture appoints board members from nominations submitted by certified organizations.

State cattle associations or state general farm organizations that wish to participate in nominating individuals for board membership must meet the following criteria:

The association or organization represents a substantial number of producers that produce a substantial number of cattle in the state.

The association or organization has a history of stability and permanency.

A primary or overriding purpose of the association or organization is to promote the economic welfare of cattle producers.

The following criteria will be considered for importer organizations or associations that wish to participate in nominating individuals for board membership:

The number and type of members represented (e.g., beef producers, dairy, beef and cattle importers).

Annual import volume in pounds of beef and beef products or the number of head of cattle, or both.

The stability and permanency of the importer organization or association.

List of countries of origin for cattle, beef or beef products imported.

State cattle or state general farm organizations or associations and importer organizations that wish to be certified to nominate members to the board must complete an Application for Certification of Organization or Association (LP-25). The form is also available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen’s Beef Board web page.

American Lamb Board

The US Department of Agriculture is also accepting applications from lamb producers, seedstock producers, feeders or first handler organizations interested in nominating members to the American Lamb Board. Applications are due by Feb. 17, 2025.

The board is composed of six American lamb producer representatives, three feeder representatives, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. The secretary of agriculture appoints board members from nominations submitted by certified organizations.

State, regional or national organizations that wish to participate in nominating individuals for board membership must meet the following criteria:

The membership of the organization consists primarily of producers, seedstock producers, feeders or first handlers who market or handle a substantial quantity of lamb or lamb products.

A primary purpose of the organization is for the production or marketing of lamb or lamb products.

Producer, seedstock producer, feeder, or first handler organizations or associations that wish to be certified to nominate members to the board must complete the Application for Certification of Organization (LP-82). The form is also available on the Agricultural Marketing Service’s American Lamb Board web page.

After reviewing the application, USDA will notify the organization or association whether it has been certified or not. Organizations currently certified to nominate board members do not need to reapply.

Send completed forms and any requests for more information about the certification process to Barbara Josselyn, Research and Promotion Division, at Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov, or call 202-713-6918.