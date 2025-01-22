Food safety solution and sanitation provider PSSI is changing its name and brand identity. PSSI will now be known as Fortrex. This new identity better aligns with the company's existing strengths and expertise in the food safety industry. Safe Foods, a division of PSSI Food Safety Solutions, will continue under the Fortrex brand.

Fortrex's new logo depicts an "X" — representing an elimination of contaminants. This brand identity aims to reflect the strength of the Fortrex team that operates throughout North America.

"At Fortrex, we are the first line of defense for our customers, driven by consumer safety, customer service, and compliance," said Tim Mulhere, CEO of Fortrex. "Our refreshed identity is more than just a new look – it's a bold step forward for our company that better reflects our evolution, our unwavering commitment to our customers, employees, and our core values. With Fortrex, our customers can expect a renewed focus on service excellence with an increased dedication to innovation."

Fortrex is a primary partner for large and small processing plants across North America – serving the poultry, pork, beef and seafood industries – among others. The new brand comes on the heels of the company's recent headquarters move to Atlanta, which allows Fortrex the ability to travel to existing customers with greater efficiency while also further establishing roots in a region known for its growing poultry industry, strong workforce talent pool and strong research and academic institutions.

Source: Fortrex