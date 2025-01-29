WeighPack Systems, a company that designs, manufactures, and services packaging machines, is releasing its Swifty Bagger S-3600 Duplex Servo, a new addition to the Swifty Bagger premade pouch filling machine family.

Designed to maximize productivity, flexibility and ease of use, the Swifty Bagger S-3600 is capable of opening, filling and sealing up to 70 premade pouches per minute or 4,200 pouches per hour. Equipped with twin pouch infeed conveyors and dual fill stations, this advanced bagger seamlessly handles liquids, solids and powders with high speed and precision.

As part of the Swifty Bagger family, the S-3600 features a unique straight-line design, allowing operators full visibility of the bag opening, filling and sealing processes. This operator-friendly layout reduces the need for additional personnel and simplifies servicing and cleaning, ensuring uninterrupted productivity.

The Swifty Bagger family also offers seamless integration with printers, allowing businesses to efficiently add QR codes, expiration dates or custom branding directly onto pouches, enhancing flexibility and operational efficiency.

Key features of the Swifty Bagger S-3600:

High-speed performance: Opens, fills and seals up to 70 pouches per minute.

Dual fill stations: Versatile handling of liquids, solids and powders.

Straight-line design: Simplifies operation with clear visibility of all processes.

Bag magazine: Ensures consistent pouch alignment for precise performance.

Automatic zipper opener: Streamlines pouch preparation.

Bag shaker: Levels products during filling for a polished finish.

Integrated exit conveyor: Improves handling efficiency.

Printer integration: Compatible with various printers for on-pouch coding and branding.

The Swifty Bagger S-3600 handles a wide variety of pouch styles:

DOY Pack, SUP and SURP

Pillow, Gusseted, Quad and Carry Handle

3-side sealed pouch, 4-side sealed pouch, shaped pouch

Source: WeighPack Systems