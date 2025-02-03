D.J.’s Boudain LLC, a Beaumont, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 17,720 pounds of boudain sausage link products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically pieces of a pen.

The fresh and frozen boudain sausage link items were produced on Jan. 23, 2025.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13246” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributor, restaurant and retail locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received a consumer complaint involving the discovery of a piece of a pen while eating the Original Boudain sausage links product.

There has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of this product. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’, retailers’ and restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA's FSIS