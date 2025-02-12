Chicken Salad Chick saw a record-breaking 2024, as the growing brand continues to expand its footprint. The year proved to be monumental for the brand in terms of franchisee confidence, with 12 groups of franchisees investing back into the brand for additional markets across the country. Additionally, several multiconcept franchisees joined the brand in 2024, attracted by the proven business model, zero market competition and positive sales-to-investment ratios. In total, Chicken Salad Chick closed out the year with 88 new restaurant deals and nearly 40 openings, demonstrating their commitment to purpose-driven franchise growth across the country.

Milestones in 2024:

Chicken Salad Chick witnessed a record-breaking year with 88 deals, a 60% increase over the previous year.

The brand is now serving its Southern-style chicken salad in 288 restaurants across 20 states. This represents a doubling in size within 5 years.

After finding success with Chicken Salad Chick, 12 groups of franchisees chose to reinvest into the brand, signing on for an additional 27 restaurants.

"This year we have seen large multi-concept operators add our brand to their portfolios," said Mark Verges, vice president of franchise development at Chicken Salad Chick. "Of course, it speaks volumes when existing franchisees double-down on their initial investment and are hungry to continue growing with the brand in more communities. Our franchisees demonstrate an enthusiastic sense of passion and determination to build upon their dream while spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others."

In 2025 the team is capitalizing on momentum from 2024, aiming to break records with new deals across the United States. Franchise development has identified Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and West Virginia as target growth states with high economic potential. The brand continues to enter new markets, seeing a 13% increase in unit count year over year. According to the 2024 FDD, in addition to this growth, Chicken Salad Chick reported over $353 million in systemwide sales, a 38% increase over 2021, and grew to record-setting AUV of $1.5 million.

Source: Chicken Salad Chick