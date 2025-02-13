Barbecue competition SmokeSlam is officially closing team registration, with 73 teams set to compete; teams are now being added to a waitlist. A significant number of spaces were added this year due to strong demand. There are 52 teams returning to the competition this year including Grand Champion SmokeMasters BBQ, Pulled Pork Category winner Poker Porkers, and Whole Hog category winner Hog Addiction. This year, SmokeSlam has teams coming from 11 different states and one team from Canada.







SmokeSlam's 2024 Grand Champions, SmokeMasters BBQ. Courtesy of SmokeSlam

"We're so fortunate to be able to expand our footprint on the river this year. We sold out before we expected to and all the teams are so excited for May at Tom Lee Park," said Patrick Galphin, director of team relations and competition, SmokeSlam. "With seven-time world BBQ Champion Melissa Cookston coming on board as our spokesperson, her input into making the team experience world-class is game-changing."

With the expansion of ancillaries and the teams' ability to compete in all categories, there will be 591 different items judged this year with 162 being pork and 429 ancillary entries. Of the 73 teams, 31 are competing in all three pork categories (Ribs, Whole Hog, and Pulled Pork) and 55 teams are competing in at least two pork categories.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to hear that SmokeSlam is once again sold out, and I look forward to defending our title as the reigning Grand Champions of the south's best BBQ festival ... When it comes to Memphis BBQ, there are a few things that are iconic: Tom Lee Park, Old Man River, and that sweet smoke rolling off the bluff," said Will Hair, pitmaster, SmokeMasters BBQ. "We can't wait to see what new and exciting things they have in store for us on the river this year"

Melissa Cookston's nonprofit World Junior BBQ League returns for the second year with a prize purse of $25,000 up for grabs. In anticipation of more participation from teenagers this year, Cookston, in partnership with the Memphis Office of Youth Services, will be hosting a one-day bootcamp for 14-18-year-old barbecue enthusiasts on March 8 at the BBQ Allstars in Southaven. Cookston and her team will teach the fundamentals of competition barbecue from fire management to presentation while helping them hone their skills to impress SmokeSlam judges on taste, appearance, texture and more. Organizers are expecting over 40 young people to participate.

"We are thrilled to partner with SmokeSlam and the World Junior BBQ League and hope this relationship grows in years to come. We stand together in our mission to provide young people with opportunities to learn new skills and, in Memphis, it only makes sense for those lessons to happen around our shared passion for BBQ," said Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

"Memphis has a rich barbecue tradition, and working with the Mayor's Office and local youth advocates to introduce young people to the spirit of competitive BBQ is incredibly rewarding. At the World Junior BBQ League, our mission is to help them develop leadership, teamwork, strategic thinking, and grace under pressure. Competitive BBQ provides the perfect hands-on environment to instill these values while fostering a passion for the craft and the community it creates," said Cookston.

Additionally, SmokeSlam has opened up registration for judges now through April 15th. Judging will be sanctioned by Memphis Barbecue Network, World Food Championships or World Junior BBQ League depending on the category. To apply visit https://SmokeSlam.com/judgeregistration.

Source: SmokeSlam