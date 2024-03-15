Mempho Presents has announced the first annual 'SmokeSlam' BBQ festival has finalized its capacity list of 59 participating teams for the three-day event that will take place from May 16-18, 2024 at Tom Lee Park in Memphis, Tenn.

Additionally, World Jr. BBQ League, the philanthropic organization founded by seven-time World BBQ Champion, Melissa Cookston, will host a youth barbecue competition, awarding $25,000 in prizes at the festival.

Of the 59 teams selected, 32 will be competing in all three categories: Whole Hog, Ribs, and Pulled Pork. There are a total of 33 teams competing in whole hog, 46 in pulled pork and 56 in ribs. The registered teams coming from 11 states from as far as Wisconsin and Arizona, include Rebel Roasters, who have come out of retirement to participate in SmokeSlam, I Only Smoke When I Drink, an all-female team from Nashville, Tenn., and champion pitmasters such as Marcio Borguezan with Hog Addiction.

SmokeSlam is also pleased to announce a partnership with World Junior BBQ League to bring the next generation of pit masters to the festival. WJBL was founded by Melissa Cookston in 2021 with the purpose of engaging young people in barbecue competitions to teach them "skills beyond the grill," such as leadership, teamwork, strategic planning, grace under pressure, and work ethic. Since its creation, WJBL has hosted competitions in Memphis, across the South and internationally in Guatemala and the Cayman Islands. Each year, participants who competed at a WJBL competition, either nationally or internationally, may compete at the World Championship in the Fall.

"The idea of SmokeSlam was that it could be a place for the whole family to enjoy a day or weekend of food, fun, activities, and interactive demonstrations," said Melzie Wilson from SmokeSlam. "We are thrilled that the World Junior BBQ League and young people from our local community and beyond, will be joining us and showing off their barbecue skills in an event that is just as competitive as the others. We've allotted $25,000 in prize money and the judging will take place on Saturday at the same time as the pork championship judging."

To participate in the WJBL competition at SmokeSlam, individuals must be a member of WJBL, and between the ages of 14-18 or currently enrolled in high school. WJBL also hosts optional bootcamps where participants learn to cook the four competition categories: chicken thighs, pork butts, pork ribs and brisket flat. The next scheduled bootcamp is scheduled for March 27. For more information about becoming a member, donating to or sponsoring the WJBL, visit www.worldjrbbqleague.com.

Source: SmokeSlam