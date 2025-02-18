The International Production & Processing Expo reports strong results for 2025, with 1,385 exhibitors covering 598,373 square feet of exhibit space. Recognized as the world’s largest annual event for the animal food, meat, poultry and egg industries, IPPE also ranks among the 25 largest trade shows in the United States. IPPE is sponsored by the US Poultry & Egg Association, American Feed Industry Association and Meat Institute.

The 2025 IPPE had 30,502 registered attendees from the poultry, egg, meat and animal food industries, including 8,909 international attendees from 129 countries. Canada had the largest international representation, making up 15% of registered attendees. Latin America continued to show the strongest regional presence, accounting for 49% of international attendees.

“We are pleased with the strong attendance numbers and engagement at this year’s event. The 2025 IPPE received positive feedback from attendees about the trade show experience, educational sessions and networking opportunities. We anticipate building on this success to make next year’s IPPE even better for both attendees and exhibitors,” commented IPPE show organizers.

A week of educational programming played a key role in attracting attendees, offering more than 80 hours of sessions covering food safety, worker safety, sustainability, industry trends, market developments and more. These sessions complemented the exhibit halls by keeping industry professionals informed on the latest issues.

Next year’s IPPE will be held Jan. 27 – 29, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Source: IPPE