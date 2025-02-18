A little more than one year after opening its doors and receiving its first pallet of frozen food into the warehouse, Interstate Warehousing is expanding in Kingman, Ariz. Phase 2 of the project will add another 194,000 square feet and 24,000 pallet positions to the facility.

The Kingman facility fulfilled nearly 100,000 orders in 2024, and the building was completely full within just a couple of months of opening. Additional customer needs for more cold storage and distribution space are driving this expansion in 2025. Construction is already underway on the addition, with the new space scheduled to be open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We are excited to be expanding Interstate Warehousing in Kingman,” said John Tippmann III, executive vice president of Tippmann Group/Interstate Warehousing. “We love this community and what our employees have done at this facility. They have provided a level of service that is second-to-none in the industry. It’s that commitment to customer service, along with our customers' needs, that has led to the opportunity for us to grow this building and continue to expand our footprint in Kingman.”

The 92-acre site was master planned for expansion from the beginning, with room on site for up to 1.2 million square feet.

When phase 2 is complete, the facility will cover 467,000 square feet and be home to more than 54,000 pallet positions to serve the frozen food industry.

Source: Interstate Warehousing