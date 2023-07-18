Tippmann Group and Cold-Link Logistics recently held a groundbreaking ceremony on a 198,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Ellisville, Miss.

The state-of-the-art food-grade warehouse will offer nearly 27,000 pallet positions of frozen and refrigerated storage space. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was in attendance and spoke to the crowd of approximately 100 people in attendance at the event.

Cold-Link Logistics is one of the fastest growing cold storage warehouse companies in the United States. This new facility is the third Cold-Link warehouse to be built in the past two years. They recently built and opened facilities in Holland, Mich., in 2022, and Sioux City, Iowa, in 2023, while also completing an expansion to the Holland facility in 2023. All of these projects were designed and built by Tippmann Group.

The building will utilize QFR Zone® blast freezing technology, a highly efficient, energy saving way of quickly freezing palletized products, with 44 QFR Zones® in the freezer, and 1,056 pallet positions of blast freezing capacity. 21 dock doors will be used for loading and unloading trucks as they bring product into and out of the facility.

“This project has been over a year in the making and we couldn’t be more thrilled to break ground on a state-of- the-art facility in Mississippi,” said Michael Mandich, president and founder of Cold-Link Logistics. “Doing our due diligence, we recognized a starved demand for cold storage in the area and feel that we will serve as a crucial component to the region’s food supply chain for current demand and future growth. The partnership we have developed with the local team at Whitestone Transportation has been nothing short of fantastic and it allows us to offer first in class transportation options to go along with storage and warehousing services. We look forward to supporting the industry’s growth in the area and to many years of providing unmatched customer service in the great state of Mississippi.”

The new facility in Ellisville is being designed and built by Tippmann Group, a Fort Wayne, Ind.-based company that specializes in construction of refrigerated warehouses. The building is scheduled to open in July 2024, and will bring 84 jobs to Jones County.

Source: Tippmann Group



