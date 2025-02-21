The Aquaculture Stewardship Council recently launched its 2025 North American marketing campaign at the James Beard Foundation's national Taste America event in Boston.

Held Feb. 6 at the landmark State Room, Taste America Boston is one of the city’s most distinguished tasting events, showcasing over 25 New England chefs dishing up creative takes on local cuisine. ASC teamed up with chefs Alex Pineda, Noe Ortega and Boston-based North Coast Seafoods to serve certified, ASC-labeled salmon to over 500 dining enthusiasts, culinary influencers and media.

Taste America is JBF’s perennial nationwide tour of changemaking culinary events. The walk-around tastings span over 20 markets, spotlighting the breadth and unity of culinary creativity in restaurant communities across the US, all with a mission of “Good Food for Good.”

Against the backdrop of Boston’s seafood culture, ASC worked with chefs Pineda and Ortega of Beverly’s Que Mas restaurant to develop a dish of Salmon Quenelles with Sweet Corn Arepa and Salsa Macha using fresh, responsibly raised Norwegian salmon from North Coast Seafoods. This dish highlighted the value of responsible, traceable sourcing in the restaurant industry and when dining out.

“Taste America Boston and the James Beard Foundation provide a perfect platform to connect with culinary enthusiasts and chefs who are interested in making impactful change through their dining choices,” said Athena Davis, marketing manager, ASC North America. “Their approach to lifting up independent restaurants at the heart of our communities is deeply aligned with ASC’s mission of social responsibility. Meanwhile, ASC partners like North Coast Seafoods and Chefs Alex and Noe help us deliver on great taste, while having deeper conversations around the important role farmed seafood plays in environmental sustainability and future food security.”

Taste America Boston marked ASC’s first 2025 stop in its multiyear North American marketing campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the value behind ASC’s sea green label. Each year, ASC enters strategic local markets to host promotions through retail partnerships, restaurant collaborations, festival food samplings and other influential initiatives.

ASC will unveil full details for its 2025 North American marketing campaign at the Seafood Expo North America.

Source: Aquaculture Stewardship Council