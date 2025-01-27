Eagle Product Inspection is showcasing its X-ray systems for contaminant detection and quality assurance at Seafood Expo North America 2025. The expo is the largest seafood event in North America, taking place March 16-18, 2025, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

At booth 1180, attendees can see firsthand and talk to Eagle’s experts about the RMI 400 and the Eagle Pack 400 HC machines. The systems are equipped with PXT dual energy photon-counting technology and SimulTask Pro image analysis software that enable high-quality detection of bone pieces and foreign materials across a wide range of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable seafood products. The hygienically constructed equipment is designed for often-harsh environments including seafood processing facilities.

Featuring a unique curtainless design for easy product handling, the RMI 400 can find and reject bone fragments down to 0.5 millimeters, and other foreign materials such as hooks, blades, shells, sharp objects, wire, staples, metal shavings and more. The system also offers quality control checks such as fat measurement, weight verification, missing items, fill level and package integrity.

The Pack 400 HC X-ray machine will also be on display, designed with interlocked hinged louvers that enable fast cleaning and an easy belt removal system. In addition to the detection of contaminants that would otherwise go unseen by the naked eye, this system can test for mass measurement, package integrity and component count.

“From detecting the smallest bone fragments in fish filets to inspecting large frozen fish blocks for metal fragments, Eagle’s x-ray inspection capabilities deliver superior results with consistent reliability,” said Christy Draus, head of marketing for Eagle. “Our experts understand challenges in seafood production, such as freeze-thaw conditions, the potential introduction of foreign contaminants and the increasing diversification of products, and have engineered x-ray technologies for optimal flexibility, versatility and cost-effectiveness.”

