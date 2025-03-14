Supplier NewsMeat and Poultry ProcessingSeafood

Air Products showcases freezing solutions at Seafood Expo North America

Conference attendees can explore Air Products Freshline Smart Technology and food freezing solutions at booth 1074.

Air Products logo

Courtesy of Air Products

March 14, 2025

Air Products is set to highlight its Freshline Smart Technology and food freezing solutions for seafood processors at Seafood Expo North America at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 16-18, 2025.

Air Products' Freshline Smart Technology allows customers to monitor their food manufacturing equipment remotely to optimize processes and track key performance parameters. Self-monitoring analysis allows customers to see data in real time, which can help maximize efficiency, productivity and sustainability.

In addition, Air Products will highlight its Freshline IQ Freezer, which offers continuous high-throughput freezing or chilling for a broad range of food products, requiring minimal floorspace. It is designed in 10-foot modular sections making it easily field expandable. Producers can couple this machine with smart technology, and Air Products engineers can work with a customer's team to troubleshoot from afar, minimizing downtime and the impact to the bottom line.

Conference attendees can visit Air Products' booth 1074 to speak with an industry specialist about their specific processes and challenges. Food processors will discover the benefits of Air Products' Freshline solutions, which use liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide to improve a variety of processes, such as food freezing and chilling. The extremely cold temperatures of these cryogenic gases enable food products to be chilled or frozen in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller yield losses and helps to ensure moisture and quality are preserved.  

Source: Air Products

