US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins is announcing that that the US Department of Agriculture will release the first tranche of funding that was paused due to the review of funding in the Inflation Reduction Act.

In alignment with White House directives, Rollins will honor contracts that were already made directly to farmers. Specifically, USDA is releasing approximately $20 million in contracts for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, Conservation Stewardship Program and Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.

“The past four years have been among the most difficult for American Agriculture, due in no small measure to Biden’s disastrous policies of over-regulation, extreme environmental programs, and crippling inflation. Unfortunately, the Biden administration rushed out hundreds of millions of dollars of IRA funding that was supposed to be distributed over eight years. After careful review, it is clear that some of this funding went to programs that had nothing to do with agriculture—that is why we are still reviewing—whereas other funding was directed to farmers and ranchers who have since made investments in these programs. We will honor our commitments to American farmers and ranchers, and we will ensure they have the support they need to be the most competitive in the world.”

This is the first tranche of released funding, and additional announcements are forthcoming as USDA continues to review IRA funding.

Source: US Department of Agriculture