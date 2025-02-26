Tyson Foods is promoting Devin Cole and Brady Stewart as part of the company’s development and succession planning process.

Devin Cole has been named group president of poultry, succeeding Wes Morris. In addition to Cole's new role, he will continue to oversee Tyson Foods’ Global Business Unit. Morris will remain with the company to assist in the transition and plans to retire early next year.

Stewart will expand his role to oversee the company’s prepared foods segment, in addition to his role as group president, beef, pork and chief supply chain officer.

“I am grateful for Devin and Brady’s leadership and commitment to this company and am confident that their expertise in these new roles will help shape the future of Tyson Foods,” said President and CEO Donnie King. “This is an exciting time for our company, and these appointments will enable continued focus on operational excellence, innovation and talent development as we drive sustained, profitable growth.”

Tyson Foods remains focused on executing its long-term strategy and planning for the future.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.